This plateau has surprising views: you can see Ambilobe in the west, and even the islands of Nosy Be and Nosy Mitsio in the Mozambique Channel. From the highest point, the whole of the northern region of the Ankarana park can be seen as well as Montagne d'Ambre itself. The hike takes four to five hours and is fairly easy except for a steep ascent. Birds of prey including the harrier hawk and the peregrine falcon hunt over the plateau.