Sitting in the inconspicuous village of Staro Nagoričane, some 15km northeast of Kumanovo, this 14th-century church has some magnificent frescoes and outstanding architecture. The frescoes, apparently dating back to 1317–18, are the work of Michael Astrapas and Eutychios, notable artists of the time, and these are quoted as their most significant creations. Note the depictions of the life of St George and the Passion of Christ.