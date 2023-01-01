Museum of Contemporary Art

Housed in a stunning modernist building with floor-to-ceiling windows and perched atop a hill with wonderful city views, this museum was built in the aftermath of Skopje's devastating 1963 earthquake. Artists and collections around the world donated works to form a collection that includes Picasso, Léger, Hockney, Meret Oppenheim and Bridget Riley. Unfortunately, its collection isn't always on display – you may come here and find its exhibitions extraordinary or mundane, depending on what's been put on display.