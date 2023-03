The pride and joy of the region brews over two dozen beers, including the Port of Discovery and Microhistory series. On-tap offerings include a temptingly sweet porter with a bitter kick, a cold-filtered Hops & Cannabis and a smoky house gira (kvas). Call ahead to arrange a tour (from €5 for 40 minutes).

The attached restaurant is the best in town and the shop next to the brewery sells all their hop-heavy wares, plus beer snacks.