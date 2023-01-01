This once-grand Romantic estate, built by Count Mykolas Tiškevičius in 1862, is beautifully sited on the northern shore of Lake Širvėna. It's subsequently been used as a dairy, a sacking factory and a linen warehouse, but restoration of the buildings and classical park in the 1950s and '60s returned some of its original grandeur. It's not officially open to the public, but you can walk over the 525m footbridge (Lithuania's longest), admire the views and possibly have a peek inside.