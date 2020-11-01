Waterside Market

Monrovia

Waterside Market, looking north down Randall Street. In Monrovia, Liberia.

Getty Images

Chaotic Waterside Market offers almost everything for sale, including colourful textiles, shoes, leather goods and pottery, all with a dose of foul smells and lots of noise. Haggle hard, smile, and embrace raw Monrovia to its fullest.

Suggest an Edit