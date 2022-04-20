Shop
Liberia, a lush, green, friendly and vibrant land, offers everything from excellent surf spots and shops selling wares by edgy local designers to days spent lolling in a comfy hammock on the edge of the rainforest while listening to tropical birds sing. It's home to one of West Africa's best national parks, and still hangs on to a confident American spirit mixed with West African roots. And despite the ravages of the past, it is a fantastic place to travel, full of hope and energy.
Beautiful Mt Nimba is Liberia's tallest peak, 1362m above sea level, and you can feasibly climb it if you have a few days on your hands (it's a rewarding…
Sapo, Liberia's only national park, is a lush 1808-sq-km tract containing some of West Africa's last remaining primary rainforest. Within it lurk forest…
This lighthouse can be climbed for an outstanding panoramic view of the cape. Although no longer functional, it's on a UN base, so get permission first,…
This small archipelago is home to chimpanzees that were evacuated from a hepatitis research lab during the war. Enquire in town about the most up-to-date…
This is the world's largest rubber plantation, which is leased from the government on a controversial 99-year plan. You can view how rubber is processed …
On the site of the old Africana Museum, which once had a 3000-piece collection, this is one of West Africa's oldest universities. The campus consist of…
Tubman Center of African Culture
Destroyed during Liberia's war, the shambles of this former museum and current ruin yields a few onlookers. Its draw is often to see how the overgrowth…
Former Liberian president Charles Taylor (who is currently serving a sentence for war crimes in a UK prison) masterminded rebel operations in Sierra Leone…
