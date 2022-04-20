Liberia

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
View of Blue lake in Liberia, West Africa.

Getty Images/Moment RF

Overview

Liberia, a lush, green, friendly and vibrant land, offers everything from excellent surf spots and shops selling wares by edgy local designers to days spent lolling in a comfy hammock on the edge of the rainforest while listening to tropical birds sing. It's home to one of West Africa's best national parks, and still hangs on to a confident American spirit mixed with West African roots. And despite the ravages of the past, it is a fantastic place to travel, full of hope and energy.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • A foot path cuts through an African rice (Oryza glaberrima) field, Gbedin village, Nimba County, Liberia. (Photo by: Edwin Remsberg/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Mt Nimba

    Liberia

    Beautiful Mt Nimba is Liberia's tallest peak, 1362m above sea level, and you can feasibly climb it if you have a few days on your hands (it's a rewarding…

  • Hippo showing off its tusks

    Sapo National Park

    Liberia

    Sapo, Liberia's only national park, is a lush 1808-sq-km tract containing some of West Africa's last remaining primary rainforest. Within it lurk forest…

  • Cape Palmas Lighthouse

    Cape Palmas Lighthouse

    Liberia

    This lighthouse can be climbed for an outstanding panoramic view of the cape. Although no longer functional, it's on a UN base, so get permission first,…

  • Monkey Island

    Monkey Island

    Liberia

    This small archipelago is home to chimpanzees that were evacuated from a hepatitis research lab during the war. Enquire in town about the most up-to-date…

  • Firestone Rubber Plantation

    Firestone Rubber Plantation

    Liberia

    This is the world's largest rubber plantation, which is leased from the government on a controversial 99-year plan. You can view how rubber is processed …

  • Cuttington University

    Cuttington University

    Liberia

    On the site of the old Africana Museum, which once had a 3000-piece collection, this is one of West Africa's oldest universities. The campus consist of…

  • Tubman Center of African Culture

    Tubman Center of African Culture

    Liberia

    Destroyed during Liberia's war, the shambles of this former museum and current ruin yields a few onlookers. Its draw is often to see how the overgrowth…

  • Charles Taylor's farm

    Charles Taylor's farm

    Liberia

    Former Liberian president Charles Taylor (who is currently serving a sentence for war crimes in a UK prison) masterminded rebel operations in Sierra Leone…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Liberia

Filter by interest:

A surfer, with board under his right arm, walks alone along a beach at Robertsport; the beach is backed by verdant forest, while rolling waves crash on the beach

Beaches

A guide to Liberia – West Africa's least explored state

Aug 29, 2019 • 6 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Liberia