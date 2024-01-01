Firestone Rubber Plantation

Liberia

This is the world's largest rubber plantation, which is leased from the government on a controversial 99-year plan. You can view how rubber is processed (not official tours, just ask at the entrance and they will normally oblige), or play a round at the 18-hole golf course. The only way to get here from Marshall is by car. The journey takes roughly an hour.

