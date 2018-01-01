Welcome to Monrovia
Monrovia has been everything over the decades – a splendid African capital brimming with elegant stores and faces, a party city monitored by sheriffs wearing secondhand US police uniforms, a war zone marred by bullet holes, and a broken-hearted city struggling to climb to its feet after both war and a deadly Ebola outbreak.
Walk along Broad St, Monrovia's main boulevard, and you'll hear the original beat of locally brewed hip-co and the gentle rhythm of Liberian English. You'll see the architectural ghosts of Monrovia's past and the uniformed school children of its future. You'll watch entrepreneurs climb into sleek, low-slung cars, market men sell coconuts from rusty wheelbarrows, and models sashay in tight jeans and heels. Monrovia has shaken off many of its old epithets and is infused with a new, exciting energy.
