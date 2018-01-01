Blue Volcanic River Waterfalls and Hot Springs Mud Bath Adventure in Rincon de la Vieja from Liberia

Be picked up from hotels in or around Liberia in early morning and be transported to a lush rain forest on the north side of Rincon de la Vieja volcano. Upon arriving at the resort, have a welcome cocktail at the spa. Change clothing in preparation for your first adventure.Depart for a short drive to the private, Blue River Park for dips in the Grand Waterfall. Then, hike along forest trails, creeks and cascading waterfalls with opportunities for dips in the mineral pools. Be amazed by the beauty, the tropical rainforest and colorful birds. Then, descend toward the incomparable blue river, Rio Pénjamo. Have a delightful lunch at Blue River Resort and Hot Springs (included).After lunch, you may chose to swim, slide and soak in five large pools, four of them being unique large natural mineral green hot springs, and one of them being a fresh water pool with a bullet water slide. Walk the amazing tropical Botanical Gardens with over 700 varieties of plants, heliconias, fruit-bearing trees, timber-yielding trees, orchid gardens, hummingbird garden, tropical fish ponds and lagoons, turtle ponds, Caimon Lake and Bird Lake. Experience the lush tropical Butterfly Gardens with 15 species like the blue morpho. Take a natural mud bath between a hot springs and fresh water river and a natural sauna heated from below by the hot springs creek, all within the botanical gardens. See the source of the hot springs bubbling up from the ground at 60 degrees centigrade. Visit miniature horses and donkeys, unwind some more, with a spa treatment (not included) at the full service spa, or try to fit all of it in. Depart at 4:00pm and head back to your Liberia accommodations.