Welcome to Chouf Mountains

The southernmost part of the Mt Lebanon Range, this mountainous region southeast of Beirut is wild and isolated in some parts, covered with small villages and terraced agricultural plots in others. It's an easily reached and pleasant place for a day or two of exploration. Deir Al Qamar is one of the country's most enchanting villages, while nearby Beiteddine Palace, a sumptuous restored 19th-century palace, is a major draw. High up in the range, Lebanon's famous and protected cedars overlook the nation from their lofty vantage point.