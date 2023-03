Veczemju klintis, halfway between Saulkrasti and Salacgrīva, is a dramatic spot for a picnic and a walk. The jagged cliffs have a deep reddish hue and are the highlight of this 14km stretch of protected coast known as the Vidzeme Rocky Seashore. Rippled sands undulate between tiny capes and caverns. Look for a tiny, dirt road just south of the point where the A1 runs right along the water, then head south along the bluffs for 4km.

You can also follow signs for the campground 'Klintis'.