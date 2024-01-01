Latgales iela

Latvia

LoginSave

The town’s oldest street is lined with dozens of charming brick facades constructed by wealthy Yiddish merchants several hundred years ago.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aglona Basilica

    Aglona Basilica

    28.51 MILES

    More than 300 years ago, a group of wandering Dominican monks discovered a healing source hidden among a thicket of spruce trees (‘Aglona’ means ‘spruce…

  • Ludza Craftsmen Centre

    Ludza Craftsmen Centre

    15.48 MILES

    This centre in an old brick and wood building set back from the street features a great array of locally made handicrafts, including beautiful wool…

  • Bread Museum

    Bread Museum

    28.34 MILES

    Learn about the history and traditions surrounding traditional Latgalian dark rye bread, a local staple, and try your hand at milling grain and baking…

  • Green Synagogue

    Green Synagogue

    0.11 MILES

    Close to Latgales iela and the old Jewish quarter, this 1845 synagogue is indeed green. Restored inside and out to past wooden glory, there are displays…

  • Andrupene Farmstead Museum

    Andrupene Farmstead Museum

    21.55 MILES

    This museum occupies a farm that remains unaltered since the 1920s, when many Latvians received generous chunks of land in the agrarian reform. Contact it…

  • Teiči Nature Reserve Watchtower

    Teiči Nature Reserve Watchtower

    29.46 MILES

    Stop at this roadside watchtower for sweeping views of the 20,000-hectare Teiči Nature Reserve, which boasts the largest moss marsh in the Baltics. The…

  • Māra

    Māra

    0.5 MILES

    In the middle of the town's square stands Māra, a statue twice destroyed by the Soviet authorities in the 1940s and only re-erected in 1992. Its…

  • Gors

    Gors

    0.33 MILES

    An elegant and modern addition to the middle of town, Gors is a large cultural centre. Art exhibitions, cultural displays, concerts, films, poetic…

View more attractions

Nearby Latvia attractions

1. Green Synagogue

0.11 MILES

Close to Latgales iela and the old Jewish quarter, this 1845 synagogue is indeed green. Restored inside and out to past wooden glory, there are displays…

2. Gors

0.33 MILES

An elegant and modern addition to the middle of town, Gors is a large cultural centre. Art exhibitions, cultural displays, concerts, films, poetic…

3. Māra

0.5 MILES

In the middle of the town's square stands Māra, a statue twice destroyed by the Soviet authorities in the 1940s and only re-erected in 1992. Its…

4. Ludza Craftsmen Centre

15.48 MILES

This centre in an old brick and wood building set back from the street features a great array of locally made handicrafts, including beautiful wool…

5. Ludza Castle

15.54 MILES

Built by German crusaders in 1399 to protect the eastern front of the Livonian Order, the castle has been in ruins since 1775. Today the melange of…

6. Andrupene Farmstead Museum

21.55 MILES

This museum occupies a farm that remains unaltered since the 1920s, when many Latvians received generous chunks of land in the agrarian reform. Contact it…

7. Bread Museum

28.34 MILES

Learn about the history and traditions surrounding traditional Latgalian dark rye bread, a local staple, and try your hand at milling grain and baking…

8. Aglona Basilica

28.51 MILES

More than 300 years ago, a group of wandering Dominican monks discovered a healing source hidden among a thicket of spruce trees (‘Aglona’ means ‘spruce…