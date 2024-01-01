The town’s oldest street is lined with dozens of charming brick facades constructed by wealthy Yiddish merchants several hundred years ago.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.51 MILES
More than 300 years ago, a group of wandering Dominican monks discovered a healing source hidden among a thicket of spruce trees (‘Aglona’ means ‘spruce…
15.48 MILES
This centre in an old brick and wood building set back from the street features a great array of locally made handicrafts, including beautiful wool…
28.34 MILES
Learn about the history and traditions surrounding traditional Latgalian dark rye bread, a local staple, and try your hand at milling grain and baking…
0.11 MILES
Close to Latgales iela and the old Jewish quarter, this 1845 synagogue is indeed green. Restored inside and out to past wooden glory, there are displays…
21.55 MILES
This museum occupies a farm that remains unaltered since the 1920s, when many Latvians received generous chunks of land in the agrarian reform. Contact it…
Teiči Nature Reserve Watchtower
29.46 MILES
Stop at this roadside watchtower for sweeping views of the 20,000-hectare Teiči Nature Reserve, which boasts the largest moss marsh in the Baltics. The…
0.5 MILES
In the middle of the town's square stands Māra, a statue twice destroyed by the Soviet authorities in the 1940s and only re-erected in 1992. Its…
0.33 MILES
An elegant and modern addition to the middle of town, Gors is a large cultural centre. Art exhibitions, cultural displays, concerts, films, poetic…
Nearby Latvia attractions
