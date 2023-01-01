Ludza Craftsmen Centre

This centre in an old brick and wood building set back from the street features a great array of locally made handicrafts, including beautiful wool garments and gloves. The centre has three attached workshops in which local artisans perfect their trade. If you ring ahead, you too can try your hand at time-honoured methods of wool spinning, pottery making and sewing. There’s a collection of old tools to peruse and a traditional Latgalian costume to try on for picture taking.