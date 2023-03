Learn about the history and traditions surrounding traditional Latgalian dark rye bread, a local staple, and try your hand at milling grain and baking. Little English is spoken, so call ahead to arrange a complimentary translator. Even if you don’t have time for the one-hour presentation, be sure to buy a fresher-than-fresh loaf of gorgeous bread still warm from the large oven. Peek through the window into the kitchen to watch the bakers hard at work.