As you'll learn at this tall brick tower built in 1886, ammunition used to require gravity. Molten lead was poured from the top of the tower, and by the time the drops reached the bottom, they solidified into perfectly round balls, ready to be used in guns. You won't see the actual process, but they'll turn on century-old machines for you and let you climb the tower. Check English-language tour times. It's about 2km east of the centre on a hill.