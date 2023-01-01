Churches of four main local Christian denominations congregate near each other on a small hill dissected by busy 18 Novembra iela. Lutherans flock into the red-brick neo-Gothic Martin Luther Cathedral (18 Novembra iela 66), while Catholics congregate at pure-white Holy Virgin Cathedral (Andreja Pumpura iela 11a). Both are east of the Russian Orthodox Cathedral of Princes Boris & Gleb (Tautas iela 2) and the gold-domed Old Believer's Novostroyensky Church of Resurrection, Holy Virgin & St Nikola (Puškina iela 16a).

The first three are open to visitors during business hours. Church Hill is about 2km east of the centre.