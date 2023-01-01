Toumlan, 50km north of Salavan, is a slapped-together boom town with some small shops and restaurants and several oversized, out-of-place government buildings. The surrounding Katang villages comprise one of Laos' most important weaving regions. Women here weave a variety of silk and cotton styles, including some mat-mee (ikat or tie-dye), using large wooden floor looms instead of the back-strap looms typical in the Bolaven region.

Although virtually no English or Thai is spoken, if you see someone weaving you will almost certainly be welcome to stop and watch, as long as you're polite and friendly – this includes not turning your visit into a photo shoot. The best place to look is along the highway east of Toumlan proper where seemingly every house has a loom under it. Many of these villages raise their own silkworms.

The famous Lapup buffalo sacrifice festival is usually held in late February.

There's no public transport up here, but Rte 15A is paved and in good condition, or you can take the adventurous way using Rte 23 past Prince Souphanouvong's Bridge.