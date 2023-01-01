Wat Kang Salavan

Founded over two centuries ago, this temple, 700m northeast of the market, has a very large hŏr đąi – a building dedicated to Buddhist scriptures – located in a pond, to prevent termites from eating the holy manuscripts stored inside. It is supported by 57 pillars and has been undergoing renovation for some time. The gold finishing and dark wooden pillars are striking.

Much of the temple was destroyed in 1972 and brick remains of the former sǐm (hall) and stupa are hidden by brush across the road.