En route to Ban Na it's worth stopping briefly at Wat Pha Baht Phonsan, which sits on a rocky outcrop at Tha Pha Bat, beside Rte 13 about 1.5km south of Ban Na. The wat is revered for its large pa bàht (Buddha footprint) shrine, monastery and substantial reclining Buddha figure. You'll recognise it by the large and well-ornamented 1933-vintage stupa.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.25 MILES
Tat Leuk is a small waterfall, but it's a beautiful place to camp for the night. You can swim above the falls if the water isn't too shallow, and the…
12.28 MILES
Tat Xai cascades down seven steps, and 800m downstream Pha Xai plunges over a 40m-high cataract. There's a pool that's good for swimming, though it can…
22.46 MILES
Wat Ahong Silawat, 20km west of the capital along Rte 212, is built amid ruddy boulders at a river bend known as Sàdeu Námkong (the Mekong River’s Navel)…
Nearby Laos attractions
