En route to Ban Na it's worth stopping briefly at Wat Pha Baht Phonsan, which sits on a rocky outcrop at Tha Pha Bat, beside Rte 13 about 1.5km south of Ban Na. The wat is revered for its large pa bàht (Buddha footprint) shrine, monastery and substantial reclining Buddha figure. You'll recognise it by the large and well-ornamented 1933-vintage stupa.