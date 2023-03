Tat Xai cascades down seven steps, and 800m downstream Pha Xai plunges over a 40m-high cataract. There's a pool that's good for swimming, though it can get dangerous during the wet season. Both waterfalls are accessed from Rte 13, just before Tha Bok. From the junction to Ban Hat Khai, it's 9km to Tat Xai and Pha Xai.