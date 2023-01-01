Se Pian NPA is one of the most important protected areas in Laos. The 2400-sq-km park boasts small populations of Asiatic black bears, yellow-cheeked crested gibbons and Siamese crocodiles, and is home to many birds, including the rare sarus crane, vultures and hornbills. Banteng, Asian elephants, gaurs and tigers once roamed here, but sightings of these creatures have been rare to nonexistent in recent years.

Stretching from Rte 13 in the west into Attapeu Province in the east, and to the Cambodian border in the south, it is fed by three major rivers: the Se Pian, Se Khampho and Se Kong.

It's almost impossible to visit the park under your own steam, but you can get into the park for either tough multiday jungle treks or short nature walks, bike trips and boat rides through Kiet Ngong village or Green Discovery tour company in Pakse. If you're feeling really frisky and adventurous, you could try to charter a boat down the Sekong from Sanamsay, on Rte 18A about 35km west of Attapeu. This trip towards the Cambodian border would get you deep into a scenic section of Se Pian NPA.