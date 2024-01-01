Kök-Bel Waterfall

Issyk-Köl Oblast

The height and impressive rocky cove, as well as pleasant landscapes en route, make this waterfall a nice walk or horse ride from the village even if it's not much water volume coming down. The last 500m approaching the falls rise up a gorge, so hustle back down if there's any sign of rain.

Nearby Issyk-Köl Oblast attractions

1. Tulpar-Köl

3.96 MILES

The still waters of this quiet mountain lake reflect the surrounding forests, and the trail up looks out over splendid views of the surrounding valleys…

2. San-Tash

10.4 MILES

According to local legend, this large pile of thousands of rocks hearkens back to the Timurid era. As the story goes, en route to an invasion of China the…

3. Boz-Uchuk Lakes

14.41 MILES

Though small, the craggy mountains that back these two high-altitude lakes make for an impressive scene; as does the long look back down from their shelf…

4. Köl-Tör Lake

21.32 MILES

This small but pretty mountain lake is a great day trip up the Ak-Suu Valley. The hike climbs from 1760m off the highway to 3245m at the lake, so don't…