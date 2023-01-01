Ndere Island National Park

Gazetted as a national park in 1986, this 4.2-sq-km island has never seen tourism take off. It is forested and very beautiful, housing a variety of bird species, plus occasionally sighted hippos, impalas (introduced) and spotted crocodiles, a lesser-known cousin of the larger Nile crocodiles.

There's nowhere to stay and, although twice-daily matatus reach the shore just opposite the island, your only reliable option to get to Ndere is with chartered boats. Expect to pay around KSh16,000 to KSh20,000 for a half-day trip. Chartered boat trips can be arranged with any of the boat captains offering sightseeing trips from Hippo Point.