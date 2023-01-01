Kisumu Museum

The town museum is fairly old fashioned, but includes a lot of information. It's best enjoyed with a guide, who can give you more background on the three sections. The first covers western Kenya’s three principal linguistic groups: Luo, Bantu and Kalenjin. The second is a traditional Luo homestead. The last section is a small and rather sad aquarium displaying creatures from the lake and a reptile house holding examples of all the local snakes you don’t want to meet.

Guides can be arranged at the entrance. They're free but a tip (count on around KSh200 to KSh300) is always appreciated.