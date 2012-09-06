Welcome to Mombasa
Indeed, the city dubbed in Swahili Kisiwa Cha Mvita – the Island of War – has many faces, from the ecstatic passion of the call to prayer over the Old Town, to the waves crashing against the coral beaches below Fort Jesus and the sight of a Zanzibar-bound dhow slipping over the horizon. As the Swahili people themselves say in an old proverb: ‘Mombasa is famous, but its waters are dangerously deep. Beware!’
Full-Day Tour of Mombasa
You will be picked up from your hotel and taken to the Fort Jesus. This is Mombasa's oldest museum and it depicts the culture and the origin of the local people, mentioning the origin of Swahili. With a guide you will be able to trace the historical pattern leading to the influence of the sultans. In addition, you will learn the culture of the local people through different exhibitions.You will enjoy a walk in narrow streets of the Mombasa old town, passing through the famous fish market before driving to see the elephant tusks as a monuments of the ancient (now illegal) ivory trade. After, you will then walk in the market with lunch at a local dishes to sample the local cuisines. After lunch you will be taken to the Haller Park. This is not a zoo but a free roaming animal sanctuary born out of the idea to conserve a big old vast former cement quarry. There are lots of animals to see and depending on your excitement this will last between 2 and three hours from where you will dropped back to your hotel.
Haller Park Half-Day Tour from Mombasa
An afternoon trip to the Haller Park can be quite rewarding due to the diversity of attraction it offers. Haller Park (formerly Bamburi Nature Trail) is located South of the Bamburi cement plant along the Mombasa /Malindi road. A product of the company's efforts, since 1971, to convert barren landscape of disused limestone quarries into vibrant and diverse ecosystem of forest, grasslands and ponds. Haller park Sanctuary is home for wild animals, different species of birds and other tropical flora. Eland, buffalos, crocodiles and other reptiles can be seen wandering with crowned cranes. Other attractions in the Park include porcupines, peacocks, a snake park, fish farm, crocodile farm, giraffes, zebras, famous giant tortoises, hippos The diversity of vegetation is considerable, from mangrove palms and majestic indigenous shade trees to coastal forests where several of these plants are rare and endangered; a haven for botanist. Yet each plant plays an important role in the overall harmony of the ecosystem.
Half Day Scenic Bike Tour
A typical tour with "Bike the Coast" covers a distance of 23 - 31 km and takes about 2 ½ to 3 ½ hours of cycling on unpaved roads with no traffic. Each tour has a different level of difficulty, from 1 to 4. There are short cuts With every tour we stop at a local place to have refreshment. We have four standard tours:Along The CoastScenery: Start and end in Mtwapa, an upcoming lively town. We ride leisurely through traditional African villages in palm-tree and mango forests. About a third of the tour follows the coast and at some places we can enjoy the view on the Indian Ocean.Distance: about 40 km, short cut possibleTime needed: 4 to 5 hoursAltitude: total ca. 50 mDifficulty: 1Three Coastal AreasScenery: Three typical climate zones along the Coast: beach - palm-tree forest - semiarid area. Along the hotel area to some few upper class plots at the creek, local village, traditional Giriama village in a typical palm-tree-forest along the creek - crossing an arm of the creek. Spectacular view over the Mombasa North Coast.Distance: 24 km, 2 km tarmac with no traffic short cut possibleTime needed: 3 to 4 hoursAltitude: total ca. 150 mDifficulty: 1..2, two short but steep uphill stretchesAlong The CreekScenery: Start and end in Mtwapa, an upcoming lively town. We follow the Creek inland and ride leisurely through traditional Giriama settlements in palm-tree forests and farms, here called shamba. Spectacular views of Mtwapa Creek and almost untouched bush-land.Distance: 31 km, short cut possibleTime needed: 3 ½ to 4 ½ hoursAltitude: total ca. 150 mDifficulty: 2The Bike AdventureScenery: First we ride through palm- and mango tree forests with traditional African villages. Then we reach the semi arid area where we climb some hilltops and cross arms of the Mtwapa Creek. From a high hill we have an fantastic sight over the North Coast Area and different Creeks around Mombasa.Distance: 24 kmTime needed: 3 to 4 hoursAltitude: ca. 350 mDifficulty: 3..4, about 8 km single trail, short but steep up/down hill stretchesWhat You Bring T-Shirt and trousers Training shoes or other solid shoes Sun protection Head scarf (because you are using a rented helmet)
Mombasa Day Trip: Shimba Hills National Reserve Safar, Hike
Begin with pickup at your hotel in Mombasa, then begin the 1.5-hour drive to Shimba Hills National Reserve. Upon arrival at Shimba Hills, pay the park entrance fee at the gate, and continue into the reserve for a morning game drive. This small-group tour allows for plenty of personal attention from the guide, who will help spot animals, birds, and other features throughout the day. Watch for some of the reserve's extraordinary wildlife in the Shimba Hills’ grassland and forest; the park is especially known for sightings of the endangered sable antelope, which fight off predators using long, scimitar-shaped horns. Shimba Hills National Reserve is also home to elephants, giraffes, leopard, civet cat, monkeys, shrews, and far more. Bird watchers can tick off species on their “life lists,” as 111 bird species have been recorded in Shimba Hills, including 22 coastal endemics such as the ostrich eagle, African hawk, and honey guide. After the game drive, keep exploring on foot: walk to Sheldrick Falls with a guide, a 1- to 2-hour round-trip hike, and enjoy an oasis of lianas and greenery surrounding the 69-foot (21-meter) cascade. Pause for lunch at Shimba Hills Lodge, then you have the option to take a second walk through the bush around the lodge—or simply enjoy the view from the lodge. At the end of the afternoon, begin the return trip to Mombasa, where this tour concludes with drop-off at your hotel.
Private Airport Transfer Mombasa Airport to Watamu or Malindi
Skip the stress of finding a taxi or sharing a shuttle when you arrive at one of Mombasa busy airports, and enjoy the convenience of a private transfer. A professional driver will pick you up at the airport Mombasa and deliver you directly to the door of your Malindi or Watamu hotel or private residence. Travel in a comfortable, spacious sedan for up to three passengers or a minivan for up to five passengers. Sit back and enjoy the ride to Malindi or Watamu without worrying about taxi meters or traffic. Transfer service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please provide accommodation and flight details when making your booking. You’ll receive confirmation within 24 hours and a voucher to show the driver. It’s that simple! Price is per person, based on three passengers per sedan or five per minivan.Before leaving home to start your holiday or work assignment, it is reassuring to know you have an immaculate driver and vehicle.
2-Day Amboseli Safari from Nairobi
Day 1: Nairobi - Amboseli National Park (L, D)You will be picked up from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport or your hotel in Nairobi. Then you will depart for Amboseli National Park (230 km) arriving in time for check-in and lunch at 13:00. Freshen up in your room or soak in the fabulously constructed swimming pool overlooking the snow capped Mt. Kilimanjaro. You will have an introductory late afternoon game drive at app 15:00 in the park with a perfect view of Africa's highest mountain, Kilimanjaro. Against this magnificent backdrop roam vast herds of elephant accompanied by a kaleidoscope of other fabulous beasts like lion, buffalo, cheetah, giraffe, gazelle, hippo, and wildebeest to name but a few. This is one the most soul-searing views in Africa. Dinner and overnight will be at the camp / lodge. Accommodation based on tour option chosen at time of booking.Day 2: Amboseli National Park - Nairobi / Emali / Namanga (B)An early morning game drive (app at 07:00 am) allows you to become better acquainted with Amboseli and its wildlife. Wherever you travel within the park you will remain under the watchful gaze of the imposing Mount Kilimanjaro. The vast herds of elephants for which Amboseli is known, seem dwarfed by comparison. You head back to the lodge for breakfast and check-out (till 10:00 am). We exit Amboseli National Park and drive to the place you need. You can be dropped off either - at your hotel in Nairobi- at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport- at Namanga border control (and take a shuttle bus which is going to Tanzania)- at the bus stop in Emali (and take a bus which is going to Mombasa)