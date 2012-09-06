Half Day Scenic Bike Tour

A typical tour with "Bike the Coast" covers a distance of 23 - 31 km and takes about 2 ½ to 3 ½ hours of cycling on unpaved roads with no traffic. Each tour has a different level of difficulty, from 1 to 4. There are short cuts With every tour we stop at a local place to have refreshment. We have four standard tours:Along The CoastScenery: Start and end in Mtwapa, an upcoming lively town. We ride leisurely through traditional African villages in palm-tree and mango forests. About a third of the tour follows the coast and at some places we can enjoy the view on the Indian Ocean.Distance: about 40 km, short cut possibleTime needed: 4 to 5 hoursAltitude: total ca. 50 mDifficulty: 1Three Coastal AreasScenery: Three typical climate zones along the Coast: beach - palm-tree forest - semiarid area. Along the hotel area to some few upper class plots at the creek, local village, traditional Giriama village in a typical palm-tree-forest along the creek - crossing an arm of the creek. Spectacular view over the Mombasa North Coast.Distance: 24 km, 2 km tarmac with no traffic short cut possibleTime needed: 3 to 4 hoursAltitude: total ca. 150 mDifficulty: 1..2, two short but steep uphill stretchesAlong The CreekScenery: Start and end in Mtwapa, an upcoming lively town. We follow the Creek inland and ride leisurely through traditional Giriama settlements in palm-tree forests and farms, here called shamba. Spectacular views of Mtwapa Creek and almost untouched bush-land.Distance: 31 km, short cut possibleTime needed: 3 ½ to 4 ½ hoursAltitude: total ca. 150 mDifficulty: 2The Bike AdventureScenery: First we ride through palm- and mango tree forests with traditional African villages. Then we reach the semi arid area where we climb some hilltops and cross arms of the Mtwapa Creek. From a high hill we have an fantastic sight over the North Coast Area and different Creeks around Mombasa.Distance: 24 kmTime needed: 3 to 4 hoursAltitude: ca. 350 mDifficulty: 3..4, about 8 km single trail, short but steep up/down hill stretchesWhat You Bring T-Shirt and trousers Training shoes or other solid shoes Sun protection Head scarf (because you are using a rented helmet)