Amboseli National Park from Nairobi Full-Day Tour with Lunch
Today early morning at 0600Hrs after breakfast, you will be picked up by your driver guide, who will give you a short briefing on your safari. Straight away board your safari vehicle and depart for a thrilling safari to Amboseli National Park - one of Kenya's most popular parks. The name "Amboseli" comes from a Maasai word meaning "salty dust", and it is one of the best places in Africa to view large herds of elephants up close. Nature lovers can explore five different habitats here ranging from the dried-up bed of Lake Amboseli, wetlands with sulphur springs, the savannah and woodlands. Embark on a game drive en-route to Oltukai Lodge or similar. Arrive in time for a sumptuous lunch. Later go for an afternoon game drive as you exit the park. Drive back to Nairobi arriving late afternoon where you will be dropped off at your city hotel.
2 Days Amboseli Safari
Day 1: Nairobi to Amboseli National parkDepart at 0700hrs for Amboseli National Park. (Truly a photographer's paradise with the magnificent backdrop of Mount Kilimanjaro and large herds of Elephants) Enjoy a leisurely drive arriving at the lodge in time for lunch and spend the early afternoon at leisure. Enjoy a game drive at 1600hrs in search of wildlife.Dinner and Overnight at Amboseli Sopa Lodge (L/D/B).Day 2: Amboseli to NairobiThis day you will be woken up very early for an early morning game drive to spot the nocturnal animals before they hide. You will have then go back to the lodge for your breakfast and then park your luggage and depart with a game drive. After exiting the park, you will head direct to Nairobi with an optional lunch on the way at extra cost.That's the end of your safari.
Kenya Safari Package to Amboseli National Park for 2 days
Day 1: Nairobi to Amboseli National Park Tour Departure is at 0730hrs. We pick you from your Nairobi hotel or flight from the airport. Depart to the Amboseli National Park. Arrive Amboseli National park after about 3 hours drive and have a short game drive enroute to the lodge for check in and lunch. After lunch at around 1600 hrs embark on another game drive for 2 hours and then get back to the lodge.More about this Destination:The park is famous for being the best place in Africa to get close to free-ranging elephants. Other attractions of the park include opportunities to meet Maasai and visit a Maasai village. The park also offers spectacular views of Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest free-standing mountain in the world.Amboseli offers some of the best opportunities to see African wildlife because the vegetation is sparse due to the long dry months.Overnight at either : Kibo Safari Camp or Amboseli Sopa Lodge - Lunch and Dinner IncludedDay 2: Amboseli to Nairobi Breakfast at the lodge then leave for a game drive in the park and later drive back to Nairobi and be dropped at your hotel or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Breakfast Included.Amboseli National Park is home to many species, including the African elephant, cape buffalo, impala, lion, cheetah, spotted hyena, giraffe, zebra and wildebeest among other African animals. There is also a host of Kenyan birds, both large and small, to see if you keep your eyes open and stop at every sighting.The park has several rules to protect the wildlife: do not get out of your vehicle, except at designated spots; do not harass the animals in any way; keep to the tracks; no off-road driving; and animals always have the right of way. The roads in Amboseli have a loose surface of volcanic soil that is dusty in the dry season and impassable in the wet season.Breakfast Included Please note park entry tickets are valid for only 24hours after you enter the park. If one exceed they may be forced to pay for another day.
2-Day Amboseli Safari from Nairobi
Day 1: Nairobi - Amboseli National Park (L, D)You will be picked up from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport or your hotel in Nairobi. Then you will depart for Amboseli National Park (230 km) arriving in time for check-in and lunch at 13:00. Freshen up in your room or soak in the fabulously constructed swimming pool overlooking the snow capped Mt. Kilimanjaro. You will have an introductory late afternoon game drive at app 15:00 in the park with a perfect view of Africa's highest mountain, Kilimanjaro. Against this magnificent backdrop roam vast herds of elephant accompanied by a kaleidoscope of other fabulous beasts like lion, buffalo, cheetah, giraffe, gazelle, hippo, and wildebeest to name but a few. This is one the most soul-searing views in Africa. Dinner and overnight will be at the camp / lodge. Accommodation based on tour option chosen at time of booking.Day 2: Amboseli National Park - Nairobi / Emali / Namanga (B)An early morning game drive (app at 07:00 am) allows you to become better acquainted with Amboseli and its wildlife. Wherever you travel within the park you will remain under the watchful gaze of the imposing Mount Kilimanjaro. The vast herds of elephants for which Amboseli is known, seem dwarfed by comparison. You head back to the lodge for breakfast and check-out (till 10:00 am). We exit Amboseli National Park and drive to the place you need. You can be dropped off either - at your hotel in Nairobi- at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport- at Namanga border control (and take a shuttle bus which is going to Tanzania)- at the bus stop in Emali (and take a bus which is going to Mombasa)
3-Day Amboseli Private Safari from Nairobi
Day 1: Nairobi - Amboseli National Park (L, D)You will be picked up from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport or your hotel. Then you will depart for Amboseli National Park arriving in time for check in and lunch. Freshen up in your room or soak in the fabulously constructed swimming pool overlooking the snow capped Mt. Kilimanjaro. You will have an introductory late afternoon game drive at app 4pm in the park with a perfect view of Africa's highest mountain, Kilimanjaro. Against this magnificent backdrop roam vast herds of elephant accompanied by a kaleidoscope of other fabulous beasts like lion, buffalo, cheetah, giraffe, gazelle, hippo, and wildebeest to name but a few. This is one the most soul-searing views in Africa. Dinner and overnight will be at the camp / lodge. Accommodation based on tour option chosen at time of booking.Day 2: Amboseli National Park (B, L, D)An early morning game drive allows you to become better acquainted with Amboseli and its wildlife. Wherever you travel within the park you will remain under the watchful gaze of the imposing Mount Kilimanjaro. The vast herds of elephants for which Amboseli is known, seem dwarfed by comparison. Return to the camp/lodge for breakfast and spend the remainder of the morning at your leisure, enjoying your tranquil surroundings. After lunch, enjoy a second game drive till 4pm. Get out of the park for 2 hours optional activities such as a visit to Maasai Village. Dinner and overnight will be at the camp or lodge.Accommodation based on tour option chosen at time of booking.Day 3: Amboseli National Park - Nairobi / Emali / Namanga (B)Start with an early morning game drive. Enjoy your breakfast and leave Amboseli National Park. You can be dropped off either - at your hotel in Nairobi- at Nairobi airport JKIA- at Namanga border control (and take a shuttle which is going to Tanzania)- at the bus stop in Emali (and take a bus which is going to Mombasa)
7 day safari to Maasai Mara, Nakuru, Naivasha and Amboseli
Day 1: Nairobi to MaraAt 8 o'clock you will be picked up from your Hotel and commence the drive to Mara via the great rift valley view point where you will have a breathtaking view of the floor of the rift valley. Lunch will be picnic on the way. In the afternoon after you check in depart for a game viewing drive in the Mara Reserve. Return back to the camp for a sumptuous buffet dinner at lenchada Tourist Camp. Day 2: Full Day Game Drive in Masai Mara ReserveSpend the full day exploring Mara in search of the Big Five. You will have picnic lunches in the Reserve as you scale the Mara beauty sited at the banks of Mara river. Optional: In the evening, Visit the Maasai village for a Maasai cultural tour at USD10. Learn about the Masai community and interact with the local Maasai people. A overnight at the Masai village can be organized upon request. A balloon safari at USD 400 per person can be organized early morning on this day then proceed with the normal program. It is in the Mara that perhaps the most spectacular event of the natural world takes place: the great migration.Day 3: Depart Maasai Mara to NakuruEarly morning game drive in Mara Reserve followed by breakfast. Thereafter commence the drive to Nakuru.Overnight at Lanet Mat fam.Day 4: Nakuru to NaivashaEarly breakfast and depart by 7am to straight to the park. Its a small park with magnificent, rare white rhinos which form part of the Big five animals. There is also a possibility to see the pink flamingos . The game drive lasts 3 hours, after which you depart for Naivasha.to Naivasha to arrive in time for lunch at hotel Taphe.After lunch, you will go to hell's gate for biking safari. if you are too tired you will be driven in the park with a car.You will later go for an hour boat ride on Lake Naivasha for bird watching and hippo viewing.You will be dropped at Taphe hotel for overnight stay. PART TWO:This is a private safari as no groups go to Amboseli National park. Day 5: Naivasha - AmboseliPick up from the hotel in the morning drive to Amboseli national park which is famous for its scenery with a backdrop of snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro, which dominates the landscape, and open plains. check in in time for lunch ,at Kibo Safari lodge have lunch and a short rest. Afternoon game drive in search of its popular residents like the well known predators and their opponents like the Zebra, Wildebeest, Giraffe, Hippo with a view of Mt Kilimanjaro.Day 6: Amboseli Full day Day 7: Amboseli - NairobiEarly morning game drive later return to your lodge for Breakfast.check out with a short game drive en-route and drive to Nairobi. drop off to your hotel/ airport.