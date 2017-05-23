7 day safari to Maasai Mara, Nakuru, Naivasha and Amboseli

Day 1: Nairobi to MaraAt 8 o'clock you will be picked up from your Hotel and commence the drive to Mara via the great rift valley view point where you will have a breathtaking view of the floor of the rift valley. Lunch will be picnic on the way. In the afternoon after you check in depart for a game viewing drive in the Mara Reserve. Return back to the camp for a sumptuous buffet dinner at lenchada Tourist Camp. Day 2: Full Day Game Drive in Masai Mara ReserveSpend the full day exploring Mara in search of the Big Five. You will have picnic lunches in the Reserve as you scale the Mara beauty sited at the banks of Mara river. Optional: In the evening, Visit the Maasai village for a Maasai cultural tour at USD10. Learn about the Masai community and interact with the local Maasai people. A overnight at the Masai village can be organized upon request. A balloon safari at USD 400 per person can be organized early morning on this day then proceed with the normal program. It is in the Mara that perhaps the most spectacular event of the natural world takes place: the great migration.Day 3: Depart Maasai Mara to NakuruEarly morning game drive in Mara Reserve followed by breakfast. Thereafter commence the drive to Nakuru.Overnight at Lanet Mat fam.Day 4: Nakuru to NaivashaEarly breakfast and depart by 7am to straight to the park. Its a small park with magnificent, rare white rhinos which form part of the Big five animals. There is also a possibility to see the pink flamingos . The game drive lasts 3 hours, after which you depart for Naivasha.to Naivasha to arrive in time for lunch at hotel Taphe.After lunch, you will go to hell's gate for biking safari. if you are too tired you will be driven in the park with a car.You will later go for an hour boat ride on Lake Naivasha for bird watching and hippo viewing.You will be dropped at Taphe hotel for overnight stay. PART TWO:This is a private safari as no groups go to Amboseli National park. Day 5: Naivasha - AmboseliPick up from the hotel in the morning drive to Amboseli national park which is famous for its scenery with a backdrop of snow-capped Mount Kilimanjaro, which dominates the landscape, and open plains. check in in time for lunch ,at Kibo Safari lodge have lunch and a short rest. Afternoon game drive in search of its popular residents like the well known predators and their opponents like the Zebra, Wildebeest, Giraffe, Hippo with a view of Mt Kilimanjaro.Day 6: Amboseli Full day Day 7: Amboseli - NairobiEarly morning game drive later return to your lodge for Breakfast.check out with a short game drive en-route and drive to Nairobi. drop off to your hotel/ airport.