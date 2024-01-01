WWII War Memorial

This particularly striking WWII memorial comprises a wall, with the faces of various Heroes of the Soviet Union, including Uralsk's most famous daughter, machine-gunner Manshuk Mametova, depicted in relief. In front of it, two tall white panels reach for the sky, and there's a wall inscribed with the names of the many local dead beyond the eternal flame.
Kazakhstan
House-Museum of Yemelyan Pugachev
0.64 MILES
This log cabin was owned by the father of the Kazakh bride who married Cossack rebel Yemelyan Pugachev during his short stint in the city. One room shows…
House-Museum of Manshuk Mametova
1.33 MILES
This museum chronicles the life of Hero of the Soviet Union Manshuk Mametova, who lived here with her adoptive parents between 1932 and 1934. Her father,…
