House-Museum of Yemelyan Pugachev

This log cabin was owned by the father of the Kazakh bride who married Cossack rebel Yemelyan Pugachev during his short stint in the city. One room shows off some personal effects, as well as coins of 'Tsar Peter III', Pugachev's throne and the small cage in which the tsar-imposter was eventually delivered to Empress Catherine the Great upon his defeat and capture. Other rooms depict a typical Cossack kitchen and there's a yard full of ye olde farm implements.