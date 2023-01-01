House-Museum of Manshuk Mametova

This museum chronicles the life of Hero of the Soviet Union Manshuk Mametova, who lived here with her adoptive parents between 1932 and 1934. Her father, a doctor, was shot in 1938 as part of the Stalinist repressions, and Manshuk went on to become a machine gunner, dying at her post during the 1943 battle in Pskov region, giving her comrades cover as they retreated. The collection of personal possessions on display is touching, as is Manshuk's simple childhood room.