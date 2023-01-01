One of the most important Golden Horde settlements, the medieval town of Saraychik lay along the caravan route to the Golden Horde capital of Sarai, on the Volga River. Its remains lie some 54km north of Aktau, 4km off the road to Uralsk; a taxi there and back, with waiting time, should cost around 8000T to 10,000T. The excavated site itself is of little interest to non-archaeologists, but the museum displays jewellery, ceramics and other finds from it.

In front of the museum, the Khan Pantheon monument illustrates the belief that seven khans from the Nogai and Golden Hordes were buried at Saraychik, as do the seven modern kulpytas (carved stone pillars) inside the museum.