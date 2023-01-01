Atyrau Regional Museum

This regional museum is better than many, with well-laid-out displays on local fauna and prehistory, a particularly interesting section on Sarmat tribesmen, and rich archaeological finds from the Araltobe burial mound in the region, including bejewelled armour and weaponry of a prominent Sarmat chieftain. There are also ceramics from the medieval settlement of Saraychik, some stunning photos of the arid Atyrau regions and its rock formations, artefacts tracing the founding of the city, and a particularly good ethnography section.