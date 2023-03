From petroglyphs and standing stones representing prehistoric regional art to contemporary works by up-and-coming artists, this excellent museum is well worth your time. Highlights include lithographs, artworks inspired by the Saraychik archaeological site and vivid portraits painted by local son Shaimardan Sariev, who tried in vain to set up a national school of painting in Almaty during the Khrushchev 'thaw' of the 1960s.