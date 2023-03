One of Kazakhstan's biggest Gulag memorials, 35km south of Karaganda on the Almaty highway, Spassk was the site of a KarLag camp where foreign prisoners of war were kept after WWII. Beside the highway is the mass grave of some 5000 prisoners, with eerie groups of crosses scattered around the site, and monuments installed by several countries whose nationals died here. A round-trip taxi to Spassk should cost about 5000T from Karaganda.