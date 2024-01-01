Central Park

Kazakhstan

The leafy Central Park stretches over 2km from north to south, with a large lake at its heart. Its main entrance is off the west side of mid–Bukhar Zhyrau.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Interior of the Museum for the Victims of Political Repression.

    KarLag Museum

    19.8 MILES

    Housed in the old KarLag headquarters building, this poignant museum walks you through KarLag's role in the Soviet Gulag Archipelago. The repression of…

  • Karaganda Ecological Museum

    Karaganda Ecological Museum

    0.4 MILES

    The Karaganda Ecological Museum, run by a dedicated, campaigning environmental NGO, is aimed at local schoolchildren and is the most imaginative museum in…

  • Spassk

    Spassk

    20.81 MILES

    One of Kazakhstan's biggest Gulag memorials, 35km south of Karaganda on the Almaty highway, Spassk was the site of a KarLag camp where foreign prisoners…

  • Lenin Statue

    Lenin Statue

    1.7 MILES

    A little out of the way, but worth seeking out if you're into your Soviet memorials, this large statue depicts Lenin rising upwards from a block of…

  • Nurken Abdirov

    Nurken Abdirov

    0.71 MILES

    This dramatic memorial portrays a young Kazakh pilot, Nurken Abdirov – a Hero of the Soviet Union – defiantly gripping the steering of his plane as he…

  • Yuri Gagarin Monument

    Yuri Gagarin Monument

    0.7 MILES

    This heroic-looking statue of Yury Gagarin, first man in space, was erected in 2014 on what would have been Gagarin's 80th birthday to commemorate his…

  • Coal Miners

    Coal Miners

    0.32 MILES

    This Socialist Realist statue of two proud coal miners raising a huge block of coal over their heads is the symbol of Karaganda, the town that coal built.

  • Karaganda Oblast Museum

    Karaganda Oblast Museum

    0.67 MILES

    Displays at this regional museum run the gamut from stuffed local wildlife and a model of an Iron Age kurgan (burial mound) to letters from Middle Horde…

