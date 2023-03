Displays at this regional museum run the gamut from stuffed local wildlife and a model of an Iron Age kurgan (burial mound) to letters from Middle Horde Kazakhs, offering their vassalship to the Russian Empire, and the creation of the 458km Irtysh-Karaganda canal in the 1970s to supply the city's ever-hungry heavy industry. There's a poignant section on KarLag and the Stalinist repressions of the 1930s. Guided tours (300T) available in English.