Independence Monument

Almaty

This stone column is surmounted with a replica Golden Man standing on a winged snow leopard. Around its base are statues of a Kazakh family; behind is a semicircular wall of low-relief bronze sculptures depicting scenes from Kazakhstan’s history, from Golden Man times at the left end to Nazarbayev at the right.

  • (GERMANY OUT) Teppiche mit traditionellen Mustern - Kunsthandwerk auf dem Basar im Zentralen Staatsmuseum der Republik Kasachstan in Almaty (Photo by snapshot-photography/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

    Central State Museum

    0.32 MILES

    Almaty’s best museum takes you through Kazakhstan’s history from Bronze Age burials and nomadic culture to WWII sacrifices, telecommunications and the…

  • Kök-Töbe

    Kök-Töbe

    1.58 MILES

    This 1100m hill on the city’s southeast edge is crowned by a 372m-high TV tower visible from far and wide, and affords great views over the city and the…

  • Big Almaty Lake

    Big Almaty Lake

    13.21 MILES

    This picturesque turquoise lake, 1.6km long, rests in a rocky bowl at 2500m altitude, reflecting the Tian Shan mountains and the giant fir trees in its…

  • Kazakhstan Museum of Arts

    Kazakhstan Museum of Arts

    1.32 MILES

    This is the best art collection in the country, with Kazakh, Russian and some Western European art and a room of top-class modern Kazakh handicrafts, with…

  • Kazakh Museum of Folk Musical Instruments

    Kazakh Museum of Folk Musical Instruments

    1.56 MILES

    In a striking 1908 wooden building (designed by cathedral architect Zenkov) at the east end of Panfilov Park, the city’s most original museum is a must…

  • Panfilov Park

    Panfilov Park

    1.4 MILES

    This large and attractive rectangle of greenery is one of central Almaty's most popular strolling and hangout places for all ages. At its heart stands the…

  • Respublika Alany

    Respublika Alany

    0.02 MILES

    This broad, Soviet-created ceremonial square provides a panoramic view of the snowcapped mountains on a clear morning and is surrounded by several…

  • Green Market

    Green Market

    1.79 MILES

    This large, two-level market has a true flavour of Central Asia, and is worth putting on your itinerary even if you're not really food shopping. It's been…

