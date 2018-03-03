Ashdod Shore Excursion: Jerusalem and the Dead Sea

When your cruise ship is in Ashdod, meet your guide at the port and hop inside your air-conditioned minivan. Then, enjoy the views of the Judean Mountains as you travel to Jerusalem, roughly an hour away.On the road, hear about the history of Jerusalem, an ancient spiritual center for Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities that dates back thousands of years. To Christians, the city is revered as the place where Jesus preached and died some 2,000 years ago. Stop at the Mount of Olives, a ridge to the east of old Jerusalem. Take in sweeping views over the walled Old City, and hear how the hillside was a key location during Jesus’ last days.Pass the Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus was arrested, and travel to Mount Zion to the site of the Last Supper. Visit the room where Jesus’ last meal with his disciples is believed to have taken place and then continue into Old Jerusalem through the Jaffa Gate. Admire the timeworn streets as you stroll through the Christian and Jewish quarters. Walk part of the Via Dolorosa, an important pilgrimage route, and visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, said to stand where Jesus was crucified.Take in the scenes at the Western Wall (aka the Wailing Wall) as you learn of its significance to the Jewish pilgrims, and pass through an Arab souk, a jumble of trinket and spice stalls. If time allows, take a short break for lunch at your own expense, and then travel through the Judean Desert to the Dead Sea.After roughly an hour, arrive at the northern shore to visit one of the Dead Sea resorts. Use the changing facilities and enjoy a short float and swim in the mineral-rich waters. The sea here sits at the world's lowest point and is fed by several incoming rivers. Their waters then evaporate, leaving behind natural salt that causes the sea's famous buoyancy.Swim, enjoy the therapeutic mud, and then meet back with your guide to return to Ashdod Port, where your day trip ends.Please note: Visits to sites stated on the above itinerary are dependent on accessibility, religious festivals, queues and time constraints on the day of your tour. The order of sites visited, as described above, may also be subject to change on the day.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Ashdod Port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.