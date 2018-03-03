Welcome to Dead Sea
Dead Sea salts and minerals have long been exploited for their skin-friendly properties. While swimming, the extreme salinity will help you discover cuts you never knew you had (don’t shave beforehand), and be prepared for a few minutes of agony if any water gets in your eyes. 'Swimming’ is actually a misnomer – the buoyancy makes it difficult to do much more than happily bob.
The northeast coast is lined with luxury resorts. Here you can enjoy a spa treatment, watch the sunset across the water and look across to the West Bank and the distant lights of Jerusalem.
The Dead Sea is also an easy day trip from Amman or Madaba.
Israel Day Tour of Old City Jerusalem, Dead Sea from Tel Aviv
Begin with a pickup by climate-controlled coach from your Tel Aviv hotel, and travel to Jerusalem to begin your day trip. After entering through the city walls, see the famous Western Wall (Wailing Wall) which functions as an open-air synagogue for thousands of worshippers, before walking the pilgrimage route of the Via Dolorosa. Look out for the 14 Stations of the Cross as you trace Jesus' steps to the site of his crucifixion at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.After, your air-conditioned coach will be ready to pick you up, and in just under an hour you'll be at the Dead Sea for some relaxation time. Here you will have approximately two hours to walk around the mineral beach and enjoy the surreal experience of floating in the salt-rich water, 400m (1,312 ft) below sea level! Don't miss the chance to have a mud bath in the world's richest source of natural salts. Your highlights of Israel day trip will head back to Tel Aviv, seeing the historical city of Jericho (City of Palm Trees) en-route. Combining ancient and natural wonders, Israel's top day trip is not to be missed!
3-Night Jordan Private Tour: Petra, Wadi Rum and the Dead Sea
Traveling with a friendly, professional driver, your 3-night tour takes you into Jordan’s interior to experience some of the natural and archaeological gems hidden in its beautiful desert landscapes.After an overnight stay in Amman on Day 1, enjoy a guided walking tour of the age-old, UNESCO-listed rock city of Petra on Day 2. On Day 3, after an overnight stay in Petra, take in the stunning desert scenery of Wadi Rum on a 4x4 and then continue to the Dead Sea. Enjoy time here to float in the incredible, salt-rich waters before you wend your way back to Amman and spend a last night at your hotel in the city.A choice of hotel accommodation is available on your tour: choose from Jordan’s tourist-class, prime-class or superior-class hotels depending on your budget. Breakfast and dinner are included at each hotel and there’s ample time to enjoy lunch at your own expense on each day.Please see the itinerary below for details on each day of the tour.
Ashdod Shore Excursion: Jerusalem and the Dead Sea
When your cruise ship is in Ashdod, meet your guide at the port and hop inside your air-conditioned minivan. Then, enjoy the views of the Judean Mountains as you travel to Jerusalem, roughly an hour away.On the road, hear about the history of Jerusalem, an ancient spiritual center for Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities that dates back thousands of years. To Christians, the city is revered as the place where Jesus preached and died some 2,000 years ago. Stop at the Mount of Olives, a ridge to the east of old Jerusalem. Take in sweeping views over the walled Old City, and hear how the hillside was a key location during Jesus’ last days.Pass the Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus was arrested, and travel to Mount Zion to the site of the Last Supper. Visit the room where Jesus’ last meal with his disciples is believed to have taken place and then continue into Old Jerusalem through the Jaffa Gate. Admire the timeworn streets as you stroll through the Christian and Jewish quarters. Walk part of the Via Dolorosa, an important pilgrimage route, and visit the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, said to stand where Jesus was crucified.Take in the scenes at the Western Wall (aka the Wailing Wall) as you learn of its significance to the Jewish pilgrims, and pass through an Arab souk, a jumble of trinket and spice stalls. If time allows, take a short break for lunch at your own expense, and then travel through the Judean Desert to the Dead Sea.After roughly an hour, arrive at the northern shore to visit one of the Dead Sea resorts. Use the changing facilities and enjoy a short float and swim in the mineral-rich waters. The sea here sits at the world's lowest point and is fed by several incoming rivers. Their waters then evaporate, leaving behind natural salt that causes the sea's famous buoyancy.Swim, enjoy the therapeutic mud, and then meet back with your guide to return to Ashdod Port, where your day trip ends.Please note: Visits to sites stated on the above itinerary are dependent on accessibility, religious festivals, queues and time constraints on the day of your tour. The order of sites visited, as described above, may also be subject to change on the day.Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Ashdod Port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
2-Day Petra, Wadi Rum, Red Sea and Dead Sea Tour from Amman
Day 1: Amman - Petra: 3 hours driving from Amman Depart to the south toward the Nabatean Red Rose City of Petra that is considered one of the wonders of the world. A city 139 miles (225 kilometers) from Amman that was carved in stone more than 2000 years ago in order to dominate the trade routes of ancient Arabia. Visit its towns, damns, and water channels and enjoy a walk along the narrow siq, a path which is the main entrance to the city. The first thing you will see is the Khazneh, which was believed to hold countless treasures. You will also see other monuments such as The Monastery and the Altar of Sacrifice. In the afternoon you will move towards Wadi Rum, called the valley of moon, where the movie Lawrence of Arabia was filmed and lately The Martian. You will spend the night in a Bedouin camp inside Rum reserve, in a very unique calm and quiet spot whilst having dinner cooked according to Bedouin style and evening activities (The camp consist of Tents, with beds, blankets , Toilets, dining room - all necessaries for life including electricity via solar system). Day 2: Petra - Wadi Rum - Red Sea and Dead Sea: After breakfast you will have a short visit of Wadi Rum in a 4x4 Jeep. Wadi Rum is a uniquely-shaped massive mountain that rose among the rosy red sand of the desert with towering cliffs of various brownish, reddish and golden colors. Next, you will make your way toward Gulf of Aqaba on the Red sea , Then, you will transfer to the Dead Sea which sits over 1300 feet (400 m) below sea level. The Dead Sea is one of the most incredible places in the world. It is known for the Biblical story of the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, which were destroyed by fire and brimstone. The Dead Sea speaks for itself: there are no living fish. It is by far one of Jordan's most impressive and spectacular places to visit. Its calm, shining water glowing from the scorching sun above, is known for the concentration of salt and minerals which makes it a therapeutic as well as a unique swimming experience not to be missed. Enjoy some free time to swim before returning to your hotel in Amman.Please note: Spending the night at Rum might be switched to a lodge (Bait Ali) instead of Bedouin camp during winter time and according to weather conditions (option to choose a heated chalet would be possible for extra charges).NB: Entry Fees and tour guides are NOT included.
9-Hour Masada Ein Gedi and Dead Sea Tour from Jerusalem
Starting out early in the morning, head east from the city of Jerusalem and into the desert hills. As you travel towards the first stop, Masada, you will get an amazing view of the mountains in Jordan across the Dead Sea, and a chance to take a photo at the lowest place on earth.Once you arrive at the ancient Masada Fortress, your driver will leave you to explore the site as you take a cable car to the top of the mount. With a long history dating back to the time of Herod, this ancient fortress was the site of the last stronghold of the Jewish rebellion, and remains a well preserved Roman ruin.The next stop is the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve which is a beautiful desert oasis in the middle of Judean desert, and on the banks of the Dead Sea. You will have a chance to explore and time to purchase lunch at the cafe. Ein Gedi is the site where David once hid from King Saul, and with cool streams of fresh spring water, and a large variety of plants and animals, this oasis is rich with history and beauty.Our final visit is to a Dead Sea beach where you'll be able to float in water, relax in the mineral rich Dead Sea mud, or simply enjoy the sun at the lowest place on earth, before we head back to Jerusalem in the late afternoon.
Highlights of Israel Day Trip: Jerusalem and the Dead Sea
Setting out from Jerusalem your first stop will be the vantage point of the Mount of Olives for incredible views over Jerusalem and the Dome of the Rock at the Temple Mount Esplanade. Continue into the Old City itself, and pass the Garden of Gethsemane where Jesus prayed before his crucifixion.After entering through the city walls, we will show you the famous Western Wall (Wailing Wall) which functions as an open-air synagogue for thousands of worshippers, before walking the pilgrimage route of the Via Dolorosa. Look out for the 14 Stations of the Cross as you trace Jesus' steps to the site of his crucifixion at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.Your air-conditioned coach will be ready to pick you up, and in just under an hour you'll be at the Dead Sea for some relaxation time. Here you will have approximately two hours to walk around the mineral beach and enjoy the surreal experience of floating in the salt-rich water, 400m (1,312 ft) below sea level! Don't miss the chance to have a mud bath in the world's richest source of natural salts. Your Highlights of Israel Day Trip will head back to Jerusalem, passing the historical city of Jericho (City of Palm Trees) en-route. Combining ancient and natural wonders, Israel's top day trip is not to be missed!