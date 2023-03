One of the few towns along the Desert Hwy is Qatrana, a couple of kilometres north of the turn-off to Karak and a former stop on the pilgrim road between Damascus and Mecca. The only reason to stop here (if you have your own transport) is to have a quick look at Qatrana Castle, built in 1531 by the Ottomans. It has been nicely restored, but there are no explanatory boards.