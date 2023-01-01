Completed in 1849, this Gothic Anglican church has stained-glass windows decorated in Jewish symbols, and it faces Temple Mount/Al Haram Ash Sharif, as do all of Jerusalem's synagogues. The blurring of Jewish and Christian lines is deliberate: Christ Church's founders were inspired by the belief that Jews would return to what was then Turkish Palestine, and that many would acknowledge Jesus Christ as the Messiah. Today Christ Church is careful to insist that its mission is interfaith dialogue rather than wholesale conversion.

The first British consulate in Palestine was located in the compound, which now houses a guesthouse. English-language Sunday services take place at 9.30am and 7pm.