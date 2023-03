Both a tourist information office and a cultural experience, inside a traditional Japanese house dating from 1850 near the bridge entrance. The elegant building belonged to a family that produced hair oil used by samurai, and short free tours in English highlight decorative features such as nail covers in the walls. It's also possible to try reasonably priced Iwakuni zushi (local square sushi), renkon (lotus root) chips and Iwakuni sake. Excellent English spoken.