Welcome to Oku-Tama Region

Oku-Tama (奥多摩) is Tokyo's best spot for easy hiking getaways and for river activities along the Tama-gawa. From Takimoto (滝本), in the valley, you can either ride a cable car or hike up for around an hour via a beautiful ancient cedar-lined pilgrims' path to Mitake-san (御岳山; elevation 939m), a charming old-world mountain hamlet that seems light years from Tokyo's bustle.

