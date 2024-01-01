Shiroyama-kōen is the park surrounding Uwajima-jō; it's a pleasant place for a stroll, though get ready for some climbing and descending as it's steep in places.
Shiroyama-kōen
Ehime Prefecture
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.7 MILES
Uchiko's picturesque and protected main street has a number of interesting buildings, many of which now serve as museums, souvenir stalls, craft shops,…
20.02 MILES
One of Japan's most authentically reconstructed castles, Ōzu-jō and its outlying buildings are original survivors from the Edo period. The castle is an…
0.66 MILES
Once upon a time, many Shintō shrines had a connection to fertility rites. Of those that remain, Taga-jinja is one of the best known. The grounds of the…
19.88 MILES
Ōzu's old town is well worth a stroll, with a number of Meiji-era houses plus Akarenga-kan, a red-brick building constructed in 1901, which was originally…
0.04 MILES
Dating from 1601, Uwajima-jō is a small three-storey castle on an 80m-high hill in the centre of town. The present structure was rebuilt in 1666 by the…
Museum of Commerce & Domestic Life
23.45 MILES
A few minutes' walk north along the main road from the visitors' centre is the Museum of Commerce & Domestic Life, which exhibits historical materials and…
0.31 MILES
The well-presented exhibits at the excellent Date Museum are dedicated to the Date family, who ruled Uwajima from the castle for 250 years during the…
23.38 MILES
About halfway between the station and Yōkaichi is Uchiko-za, a magnificent traditional kabuki theatre. Originally constructed in 1916, the theatre was…
