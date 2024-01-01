The first notable landmark on the long climb at Konpira-san is Ō-mon, a stone gateway that leads to Hōmotsu-kan.
Ō-mon
Kagawa Prefecture
25.82 MILES
If you're travelling along Rte 439, it's not a matter of 'blink and you'll miss it', but blink, and blink again, because you may have a hard time…
26.49 MILES
Away from the crowds and tour buses, the spectacular Oku Iya Ni-jū Kazura-bashi are two secluded vine bridges hanging side by side high over the river…
0.21 MILES
16.6 MILES
One of the most beautiful gardens in the country, Ritsurin-kōen dates from the mid-1600s and took more than a century to complete. Designed as a walking…
21.61 MILES
In Honmura, half a dozen traditional buildings have been turned over to contemporary artists to use as the setting for creative installations, often…
27.59 MILES
The island of Sensui-jima is just five minutes across the water from Tomo-no-ura town, though vastly different for its rugged natural beauty, as there are…
3.64 MILES
Zentsū-ji, Temple 75 of the sacred 88, is the largest of the temples – most of the other 87 could fit in its car park. This is where Kōbō Daishi was born,…
26.35 MILES
Teshima's art 'museum' impresses for its architecture – a monumental concrete shell, forming a low teardrop-shaped dome on the hillside, designed by Tokyo…
0.03 MILES
The first notable landmark on the long climb at Konpira-san is Ō-mon, a stone gateway that leads to Hōmotsu-kan, where the collection of treasures is…
0.18 MILES
Shoin is a designated National Treasure that dates from 1659. It has some interesting screen paintings and a small garden.
0.2 MILES
This is Japan's oldest kabuki playhouse, though it had a lengthy stint as a cinema before falling out of use. Nowadays it has sporadic shows, but can be…
0.21 MILES
Konpira-san or, more formally, Kotohira-gū, was originally a Buddhist and Shintō temple dedicated to the guardian of mariners. It became exclusively a…
0.27 MILES
Built in 1837, this large hall is dedicated to the sun goddess Amaterasu, and is noted for its ornate wood-carving.
0.28 MILES
Ema-dō is filled with maritime offerings ranging from pictures of ships and models to modern ship engines.
0.3 MILES
The short final ascent at Konpira-san, which is the most beautiful leg of the walk, brings you to Gohonsha.
0.32 MILES
This sake museum, located along the main approach to the shrine, is in the old premises of a brewery that has owned the building since 1789. There's an…