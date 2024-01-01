Ō-mon

Kagawa Prefecture

LoginSave

The first notable landmark on the long climb at Konpira-san is Ō-mon, a stone gateway that leads to Hōmotsu-kan.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Tokushima, Shikoku, Japan, North-East Asia, Asia

    Nagoro

    25.82 MILES

    If you're travelling along Rte 439, it's not a matter of 'blink and you'll miss it', but blink, and blink again, because you may have a hard time…

  • Kazurabashi vine bridge in Japan's Iya Valley

    Oku Iya Ni-jū Kazura-bashi

    26.49 MILES

    Away from the crowds and tour buses, the spectacular Oku Iya Ni-jū Kazura-bashi are two secluded vine bridges hanging side by side high over the river…

  • Detail from Konpira Jinja, a shrine on Mount Konpira in Shikoku, Japan.

    Konpira-san

    0.21 MILES

    Konpira-san or, more formally, Kotohira-gū, was originally a Buddhist and Shintō temple dedicated to the guardian of mariners. It became exclusively a…

  • Ritsurin-kōen

    Ritsurin-kōen

    16.6 MILES

    One of the most beautiful gardens in the country, Ritsurin-kōen dates from the mid-1600s and took more than a century to complete. Designed as a walking…

  • Art House Project

    Art House Project

    21.61 MILES

    In Honmura, half a dozen traditional buildings have been turned over to contemporary artists to use as the setting for creative installations, often…

  • Sensui-jima

    Sensui-jima

    27.59 MILES

    The island of Sensui-jima is just five minutes across the water from Tomo-no-ura town, though vastly different for its rugged natural beauty, as there are…

  • Temple 75: Zentsū-ji

    Temple 75: Zentsū-ji

    3.64 MILES

    Zentsū-ji, Temple 75 of the sacred 88, is the largest of the temples – most of the other 87 could fit in its car park. This is where Kōbō Daishi was born,…

  • Teshima Art Museum

    Teshima Art Museum

    26.35 MILES

    Teshima's art 'museum' impresses for its architecture – a monumental concrete shell, forming a low teardrop-shaped dome on the hillside, designed by Tokyo…

View more attractions

Nearby Kagawa Prefecture attractions

1. Hōmotsu-kan

0.03 MILES

The first notable landmark on the long climb at Konpira-san is Ō-mon, a stone gateway that leads to Hōmotsu-kan, where the collection of treasures is…

2. Shoin

0.18 MILES

Shoin is a designated National Treasure that dates from 1659. It has some interesting screen paintings and a small garden.

3. Kanamaru-za

0.2 MILES

This is Japan's oldest kabuki playhouse, though it had a lengthy stint as a cinema before falling out of use. Nowadays it has sporadic shows, but can be…

4. Konpira-san

0.21 MILES

Konpira-san or, more formally, Kotohira-gū, was originally a Buddhist and Shintō temple dedicated to the guardian of mariners. It became exclusively a…

5. Asahi-no-Yashiro

0.27 MILES

Built in 1837, this large hall is dedicated to the sun goddess Amaterasu, and is noted for its ornate wood-carving.

6. Ema-dō

0.28 MILES

Ema-dō is filled with maritime offerings ranging from pictures of ships and models to modern ship engines.

7. Gohonsha

0.3 MILES

The short final ascent at Konpira-san, which is the most beautiful leg of the walk, brings you to Gohonsha.

8. Kinryō-no-Sato Sake Museum

0.32 MILES

This sake museum, located along the main approach to the shrine, is in the old premises of a brewery that has owned the building since 1789. There's an…