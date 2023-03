Several kilometres east of the town centre is the mountain of Godaisan, where you can enjoy excellent views of the city from a lookout point (展望台). Near the top of the hill is Chikurin-ji, Temple 31 of the 88. By the temple's entrance gates is the Kōchi Prefectural Makino Botanical Garden, a beautiful network of gardens and parkland. Kōchi's My-Yū tourist bus stops at Godaisan.