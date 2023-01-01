Sakamoto Ryōma Memorial Museum

At Katsura-hama, this museum tells the story of hometown hero Sakamoto Ryōma. Born in Kōchi in 1835, Ryōma brought about the alliance between the Satsuma (modern Kagoshima) and Chōshū (Yamaguchi) domains that eventually brought down the Tokugawa shogunate. His assassination in Kyoto in 1867 at the age of 32 cemented his romantic yet tragic image, and he appears on countless postcards and other tourist memorabilia in Kōchi. Even the airport is named after him.