On the grounds of this castle ruin – whose fortified stone walls, surrounded by lush, semi-tropical forest, date to the 1200s – you'll find an interesting local history museum displaying artefacts discovered on the site, including Chinese pottery and coins, and displays on local life. While most displays are in Japanese, some English translations are available.
Nakjin Castle Ruins
Okinawa-hontō
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
