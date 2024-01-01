Nakjin Castle Ruins

Okinawa-hontō

On the grounds of this castle ruin – whose fortified stone walls, surrounded by lush, semi-tropical forest, date to the 1200s – you'll find an interesting local history museum displaying artefacts discovered on the site, including Chinese pottery and coins, and displays on local life. While most displays are in Japanese, some English translations are available.

  • Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

    Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

    3.22 MILES

    The centrepiece of Motobu's Ocean Expo Park (海洋博公園) is the Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, which features the world's largest aquarium tank. The aquarium…

  • Bise

    Bise

    3.21 MILES

    At the northwestern tip of the peninsula is the quaintly preserved village of Bise, a leafy beachside community of traditional Okinawan houses. Stroll…

  • Kōri-jima

    Kōri-jima

    5.57 MILES

    Aquariums and crowds not your cup of tea? If you've got your own wheels, drive out to Kōri-jima via Yagaji-jima (屋我地島). The bridge between the two islands…

