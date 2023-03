At the northwestern tip of the peninsula is the quaintly preserved village of Bise, a leafy beachside community of traditional Okinawan houses. Stroll along Fukugi-namiki-dōri (フクギ並木通り), an atmospheric lane lined with old garcinia trees, taking a peek at the local beach on the northern end. Near the lane's southern end, find refreshment at beachside cafe Cahaya Bulan.