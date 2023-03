Aquariums and crowds not your cup of tea? If you've got your own wheels, drive out to Kōri-jima via Yagaji-jima (屋我地島). The bridge between the two islands is surrounded by picturesque turquoise water, and there's a decent beach on either side of the road as you reach Kōri-jima. The bridge to Yagaji-jima starts just north of the Motobu Peninsula off Rte 58.