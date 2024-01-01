Kanpire-no-taki

Yaeyama Islands

Kanpire-no-taki, a low-scale series of waterfalls, is the turnaround point for hikers who have travelled up the Urauchi-gawa.

  • Japan's Southernmost Point

    Japan's Southernmost Point

    21.27 MILES

    Cycling along roads criss-crossing fields of sugar cane and tracing kilometres of unspoiled coastline – the southernmost point of Japan's southernmost…

  • Kaiji-hama

    Kaiji-hama

    17.2 MILES

    This lovely stretch of beach is on the southwest coast, also happens to be the main hoshi-suna (star sand) hunting ground. If you don't arrive bearing…

  • Nishihama

    Nishihama

    20.24 MILES

    Just to the west of the port is this perfect beach of snow-white sand with some good coral offshore. Here you will find free public showers, toilets and a…

Nearby Yaeyama Islands attractions

1. Mariyudō-no-taki

0.27 MILES

A trek upriver through the damp Iriomote forest leads to the lovely Mariyudō-no-taki, a series of low waterfalls.

2. Pinaisāra-no-taki

2.04 MILES

At the back of a mangrove-lined bay called Funaura-wan, a few kilometres east of Uehara, you can make out the lovely Pinaisāra-no-taki, Okinawa’s highest…

3. Tsuki-ga-hama

5.08 MILES

The best swimming beach on the island is Tsuki-ga-hama, a crescent-shaped yellow-sand beach at the mouth of the Urauchi-gawa on the north coast.

4. Ida-no-hama

5.35 MILES

From Shirahama, at the western end of the north coast road, there are four daily boats (¥500) to the isolated settlement of Funauki. Once there, it's a…

5. Barasu-tō

5.53 MILES

Located off the north coast of Iriomote-jima is the unusual Barasu-tō, an islet formed entirely of bits of broken coral. In addition to the tiny island…

6. Hoshisuna-no-hama

5.91 MILES

If you're looking to do a bit of snorkelling, head to this beach on the northwestern tip of the island. The beach is named after its star sand, which…

7. Iriomote Wildlife Conservation Center

6.64 MILES

If you are at all intrigued by the yamaneko (Iriomote's endemic wildcat), whose critically endangered population hovers around 100, it's worth stopping by…

8. Kondoi Beach

17.2 MILES

Kondoi Beach, on the west coast, offers the best swimming on the island. At the entrance to the beach you'll find bike parking, picnic tables and toilets.